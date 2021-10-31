Sidharth Malhotra wins race for Rohit Shetty's untitled cop series

Sidharth Malhotra bags Rohit Shetty's OTT cop series

Rohit Shetty, who has already directed four cop movies including Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, is gearing up for his OTT debut with another project revolving around a police officer. Latest reports suggest that the director has roped in actor Sidharth Malhotra for his debut OTT web series, which expands his copverse.

Shetty's cop series to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

It seems the Shershaah actor has turned winner among front runners Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff for Shetty's cop series, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Sharing details about the project, a source has revealed to Pinkvilla, "Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show."

Shetty's cop series to be directed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash?

The source further revealed that the series will go on floors next year while Sushwanth Prakash will be helming the series marking his debut directorial. Prakash had earlier worked with Shetty as an assistant director. Shetty is the showrunner and is working closely on developing the script for the upcoming web series. He is also working on the action scenes of the yet-to-be-titled project.

From 'Mission Majnu' to 'Thank God', Malhotra's upcoming Bollywood films

Speaking of Malhotra, the actor will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu. He will also star in the Hindi remake of Thadam, directed by Vardhan Ketkar, and in Indra Kumar's Thank God, among a few of his much-anticipated upcoming movies. Reportedly, the 36-year-old actor is also in talks to feature in a Dharma Productions venture, details about which are yet unknown.

Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' releasing in theaters on November 5

On the personal front, Malhotra is rumored to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. Moreover, Shetty's cop-based web series will be a mega-budget production. Apart from this, Shetty is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which is set to hit theaters on November 5 and arrive on Netflix on December 5, 2021, a month after its theatrical release.