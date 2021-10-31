Did you watch Kangana Ranaut's latest 'Tejas' video yet?

Kangana Ranaut wrapped up 'Tejas' by posting a sweet clip, watch it here

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently bagged her fourth National Film Award, has multiple projects in the making. One of the most anticipated of the lot, Tejas, recently had its production completed. Announcing the news, Ranaut shared a small clip on social media, thanking the makers and promising viewers a great watch. She plays an Indian Air Force officer in the movie. Here's more.

'Another beautiful journey comes to an end'

Taking to Instagram, Ranaut posted the clip Saturday where she can be seen donning an IAF uniform. At a beach, the actress is seen writing something on the sand and soon gets up and starts walking away. Then the camera pulls back taking an aerial shot to reveal "Tejas" written on the sand. "Another beautiful journey comes to an end," the caption read.

The movie is likely to get theatrical release in 2022

Thanking director Sarvesh Mewara for choosing her for the role, the 34-year-old also expressed her gratitude toward producer Ronnie Screwvala "for believing in me." "Thanks to everyone who worked on this project... eternally [grateful] for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime (sic)," she wrote. She also announced the film will possibly release in the year 2022.

Ranaut wishes to inspire 'more women to join IAF'

Apart from Ranaut, the movie will also star Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, and Sankalp Gupta in pivotal roles. Earlier, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress had said she wished to inspire "many more women to join the Air Force" with her first modern war movie. Other than her role in the movie, nothing much is known about the plot.

Ranaut will grace screens with spy thriller 'Dhaakad' next

Announced in 2020, the film was originally set for an April 2021 release. It will be RSVP Movies' second film to be based on the armed forces after Uri: The Surgical Strike. Other than Tejas, Ranaut has Razneesh Ghai's spy thriller Dhaakad in her kitty. She has a political drama on ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, too.