National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is a force to reckon with. Playing diverse multi-layered roles, the 34-year-old is a delight to watch onscreen. In the last few years, she has also ventured into direction and opened her own production house. The Queen will be soon seen bringing J Jayalalithaa's journey to life in the biopic Thalaivi. Let's see what her other upcoming projects are.

#1

Ranaut is nearly done with shooting Budapest leg of 'Dhaakad'

Ranaut recently announced she was nearly done with the shoot of spy-thriller Dhaakad in Budapest. Posting an image of her character Agent Agni, the actress had noted "she will live in me beyond the film..she will rise (in spite) of herself and her inner (demons)." The Razneesh Ghai-directorial might still meet its original release date (October 1), depending upon Thalaivi's release.

#2

'Tejas' will see Ranaut as an Indian Air Force pilot

Ranaut, who calls herself Bollywood's "first-ever legitimate action heroine," will play an Indian Air Force pilot in action flick Tejas. The Sarvesh Mewara-directed project, announced in 2020, is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Ranaut's first modern war movie hopes to inspire "many more women to join the Air Force." Originally set for an April 2021 release, the final dates for Tejas are unclear.

#3, #4

She will star in direct political drama 'Emergency'

In January this year, the Gangster actress announced she was going to play ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a political drama. This project was titled Emergency and five months down the road, the director was changed. After 2019's Manikarnika, Ranaut said she would be returning to the helmer's chair again. Notably, she might also direct Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, another upcoming endeavor.

#5

Ranaut will produce 'Tiku Weds Sheru' as maiden production

After launching her production venture last year, the Panga star finalized her maiden project only last month. Taking to social media, Ranaut said the movie will be titled Tiku Weds Sheru, and star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Earlier, she had decided to produce Aparajitha Ayodhya as her maiden production, which was based on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case. We don't know if it's still happening though.

Information

The powerhouse is also debuting on the small screen soon

If all this wasn't enough, the powerhouse is also going to wear the hat of a host soon. As per recent reports, the actress will be leading the Hindi adaptation of the American reality show, Temptation Island. Already on board, Ranaut will start shooting shortly.