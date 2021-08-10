'Midnight Mass' trailer: This Netflix series will give you nightmares

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 04:53 pm

Netflix recently dropped the trailer of horror series, Midnight Mass. It revolves around an island where the community begins to experience eerie incidents after the arrival of a young priest. The teaser trailer indicates that the series will erode your sleep. After all, it has been created by Mike Flanagan, popularly known for The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Description

In Crockett Island, mysterious and unexplained things are happening

"We tend to dislike mysteries" — with this voiceover, the trailer begins. It introduces Crockett Island, where its residents are experiencing peculiar incidents like gloomy weather, pets dying, and seeing shadows. A guy then sees a woman in his room, with half-burned face, and he says, "This wasn't an act of God." These frightening omen begin when a charismatic priest comes to the island.

Elements

Horror elements are well placed in the video

Most horror trailers add gory details and scream to deliver the intensity. But this video placed the elements perfectly. The best part of the trailer is the ending, where only a red-eyed face appears, leaving a big mystery for the viewers. Further, the background score is set to give you the chills, and also the way the makers made the "Why" word sound haunting.

Reaction

Fans can't wait to watch the series, praise Flanagan

The YouTube video of the trailer has crossed 8.8K likes and garnered over 2L views. Fans are calling it "extremely creepy and unsettling" and are excited to watch "another Flanagan masterpiece." Praising the show-runner, a user commented, "Mike Flanagan is brilliant in everything he produces," while another wrote, "Mike Flanagan is my favorite face in horror right now." Many also appreciated the Haunting franchise.

Release Date

Series is set to premiere on September 24

This Flanagan directorial is going to have only seven episodes. It stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Annarah Shephard, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas and Michael Trucco. Most of the actors have worked with the creator in his previous horror projects. Midnight Mass will premiere on September 24 on Netflix.