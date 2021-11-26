It's Katrina's 'Phoot Bhoot' v/s Ranveer 'Cirkus' next July 15!

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Nov 26, 2021, 08:38 pm

So which film will you go for? 'Phone Bhoot' or 'Cirkus'

It's raining release dates for the industry. Earlier today, we learned that Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter's upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot is gearing up for its release on July 15, 2022. And, some hours later news dropped that Ranveer Singh's first double bonanza (read role) Cirkus will premiere on the same day in theaters. That's what's is called a blockbuster clash!

Both the films, Phone Bhoot and Cirkus, have been facing repeated delays due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, and now when they are finally releasing, they have each other as competitors. Since both cater to the comedy genre, it will be a tough fight indeed at the box office, though the Kaif-starrer will also have horror. However, the ultimate winner will be the viewers.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, script of Phone Bhoot has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Though we don't know what roles Kaif, Chaturvedi and Khatter are playing, rumor mills are suggesting that the actress will be seen as a ghost. The venture is being backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and was announced in July last year.

Meanwhile, Cirkus is a comedy offering from the stable of Rohit Shetty. The film marks Shetty and Singh's third project after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. It was in the making since a long time and the team has now proceeded to Ooty for the final filming schedule. Based on Comedy of Errors, a Shakespearean play, the film has Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles.

Apart from her professional life, Kaif is also in the news for her personal life. News has it that she is getting married to Uri star Vicky Kaushal next month. While nothing has been confirmed, reports suggest that the actors will opt for a court wedding first and then shift to Rajasthan for their big fat ceremony that will span over 3-4 days.