'Kheench Te Nach' review: Get your dancing shoes on!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 26, 2021, 08:01 pm

With the release of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui inching closer, makers have dropped another song from the Hindi film today. Titled Kheench Te Nach, it is again a fun song with heavy beats and impressive dance moves by the lead pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. Apart from the upbeat song, the music video has nothing new to offer though. Here's our review.

Song

Sachin-Jigar are back in form after the disappointing 'Kalle Kalle'

Quite like the title track, this song is also pretty high on the energy scale. A full-on dance number, the duo of Sachin-Jigar has revived themselves after the mildly disappointing track, Kalle Kalle. The composer pair has also voiced the fast-paced song, along with Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade, and Brijesh Shandilya. Vayu has written the not-so-deep lyrics for the 2:47-minute-long track.

Music video

Khurrana is impressive [as always] but that's pretty much it

The song features powerful dance moves from the stars and everyone performs well. But no matter how many times I say this, looking at Khurrana completely lose himself in a character is always fulfilling. However, there's nothing more to get in the video. If you have seen Holi songs in Bollywood, you already have an idea how this one goes.

Comments

Repeated shots of female protagonist's body parts is objectification

My biggest complaint about the MV is how it has been shot. Something that we see in cinema around the world, the camera slowly pans on the female protagonist's body, focusing on certain parts. Even when the male protagonist loses his shirt, his torso is not given the same treatment. Catering to the male gaze is objectification and this should stop, NOW!

Verdict

We suggest: Skip the MV, enjoy the song instead

Not everyone will enjoy the video so I suggest heading over to music streaming platforms for the song. Verdict: Kheench Te Nach gets a fair 3.5/5, while the video scores 2. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial deals with a unique love story and has been set for a theatrical release on December 10. It marks the first collaboration between the Andhadhun actor and Kapoor.