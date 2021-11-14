Get amped up with 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' title song!

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 14, 2021, 11:44 am

Makers of the upcoming Hindi movie, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, have finally dropped the title track. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, the song is a revised version of Jassi Sidhu's original number that had the same title. With strong beats and bhangra steps, the music video is a complete package. The MV is currently trending high on YouTube. Here's our review.

Twitter Post

'Bhangra' and 'Aashiqui' are great match, according to Khurrana

Song

'Bhangra' beats will make you want to a shake leg

The remixed version has been composed by Sachin-Jigar with Sidhu also contributing to the project. The new lyrics have been penned by IP Singh. Proper bhangra beats uplift the energy of the song from the very beginning and it will make you get up and dance. Given the original song's popularity, it is a good thing that extreme modernization was avoided.

Music video

Best aspect: The characters' happiness transcends the screen

If the song was not just enticing enough, you have Khurrana and Kapoor taking it a notch further with their moves. In fact, several characters (as we saw in the trailer) join in the fun. We can assume, the song takes comes after the leads profess their love for each other and everybody is just happy. Kudos to makers, this jolliness transcends the screens.

Comments

Khurrana's transformation again impresses

Now coming to the characters, the Andhadhun actor again impresses with his transformation. Not only has he gained extra muscles but his mannerisms, speech, and style, all have been carefully crafted. The Befikre actress is a talented dancer as we have seen before and she does justice to the steps here. We expect the song to rise high in the charts.

Verdict

Both the song and video score a 3.5/5

Verdict: Both the song and the MV get 3.5/5. Now coming to the film, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial presents a "mind-bending" love story where a man finds out his lover is a transgender person. It is a novel topic for sure but the treatment of it will be crucial. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will hit the theaters on December 10. Stay tuned for our review.