'Khoya Paaya' review: This 'Dhamaka' song is thought-provoking

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 14, 2021, 10:33 am

Makers of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming venture, Dhamaka, have dropped a new song, Khoya Paaya recently. Picturized on Aaryan as television news anchor Arjun Pathak, the song is contemplative and touching. There is nothing much going on in the music video but the theme of regret, helplessness, and anxiety matches with the lyrics of the track and the movie's storyline, too. Here's our review.

Song

Amit Trivedi's voice booms as pensive lyrics flow

The somber song has been composed, produced, and arranged by Vishal Khurana. Puneet Sharma has penned the lyrics. Amit Trivedi and Delraaz Bunshah have weaved magic with their voices. With a length of 3:02 minutes, the song is at the perfect length, conveying deep themes of sorrow and repentance. The lines, "Jeena tha jab jeeya nahi, Ab jeene ki vinti kare," are touching.

Video

Pathak is haunted by memories as it's too late now

The MV has been shot in a newsroom with a puzzled Aaryan's Pathak standing in the middle. Wearing the news anchor's clothing, we understand Pathak is being haunted by guilt and regret as it's too late now to go make amends. Visuals of his life with his wife (Mrunal Thakur) and his glory days as an anchor play around him as he grows anxious.

Twitter Post

You can catch the song here

Trailer

The song is crucial to the movie's storyline

To understand the context, one needs to watch the trailer. Pathak is a disgraced news anchor who suddenly finds himself close to stardom when he receives a tip-off about a bomb blast in Mumbai. Everything has a cost of course, and Pathak soon realizes this as his estranged wife's life is at risk. In Khoya Paaya, Pathak seems to be judging his choices.

Verdict

The song can be added to your playlist, gets 4/5

Overall, the makers did a good job with the song. Only complaint: Aaryan appears too taken aback instead of being repentant or contemplative. Verdict: The song scores a solid 4/5; the music video gets 3/5. You can enjoy the MV on YouTube. The Ram Madhvani-directorial is getting an OTT release on November 19. Catch the movie on Netflix and stay tuned for our review!