Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather': S Thaman confirms Salman Khan is starring

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 13, 2021, 09:18 pm

Directed by Mohan Raja, 'Godfather' is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam film 'Lucifer' starring Mohanlal

It has widely been speculated that Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's next, titled Godfather, will be featuring Salman Khan in a pivotal role. And now, Khan's appearance has finally been confirmed by S Thaman, who is composing music for the film, in a recent interview. Apparently, the superstars will be shaking a leg for a song sequence, which will be an intense performance, in the movie.

Significance

Why is this film important?

Godfather is the Telugu remake of the Mollywood hit Lucifer. The Malayalam version had Mohanlal as the lead actor. It also marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had an extended cameo in this flick. Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, and Manju Warrier were also seen in pivotal roles in the 2019 film. Reports suggest a sequel to it is on the cards, too.

Speculation

Is Britney Spears lending her voice for a song?

In his interview with Outlook, Thaman also confirmed Godfather will have an international singer lending their voice for a song. He added discussions to rope in Britney Spears are going on. However, the singer has not given her nod yet. An official announcement on which international singer will be collaborating for the film will be made by the end of this year, he said.

Anticipation

Several Tollywood biggies will be part of film

Though the makers have not yet announced the rest of the cast members, several reports about the same are making the rounds. Nayanthara and Satyadev will reportedly be seen reprising the roles of Warrier and Oberoi, respectively. Vijay Devarakonda and Rana Daggubati would also play extended cameos in the political drama. An official confirmation on their casting is yet to be made.

Updates

Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the social drama 'Acharya'

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is being jointly produced by RB Choudary's Super Good Films and Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company. Nirav Shah will be cranking the camera for Godfather. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's next film is a multi starrer. Titled Acharya, the Koratala Siva directorial has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will be seen playing extended cameos.