'Special Ops 1.5' review: This prequel will not disappoint

Published on Nov 13, 2021

'Special Ops 1.5' is a thrilling ride crafted with care. Read our review to know more!

Finally, the story behind Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) becoming the superspy at Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) is here. After last year's Special Ops, we get Special Ops 1.5 that goes into the backstory of Singh. The four-episode show is spread across three hours. Creator Neeraj Pandey has also co-written the prequel alongside co-directing it with Shivam Nair. Here's our spoiler-free review.

Plot

Magnificent Menon carries not-so-solid narrative across

Singh is approaching retirement. So, the government has appointed an audit panel, led by the same officers who had interrogated Singh last season—played by Parmeet Sethi and Kali Prasad Mukherjee—to see whether Singh deserves a pension package. For this, Delhi Police officer Abbas Sheikh (Vinay Pathak) is called in to vouch for Singh, since he apparently knows about him the best.

Backstory

Here, we see prosthetically young Singh working on the field

As the trailer suggested, we go into a flashback to look into the experienced R&AW officer's violent, on-the-field days via Sheikh's narration. After the 2001 Parliament attacks, featured in season one, Singh gets himself suspended but then a looming attack on the country's intelligence agency ushers him back, where the main antagonist is a rogue officer, Maninder (Aadil Khan). Thus, a cross-continental chase begins.

Performances

It's pity Aftab Shivdasani isn't cast in more such roles

In this mission, Singh gets a partner in his friend, fellow officer Vijay Kumar (Aftab Shivdasani). It's a pity we don't see Shivdasani in such roles more. Khan gets a flashy introductory sequence and some cool scenes, too. But of course, the show is uplifted to another paradigm by Menon. He makes you overlook silly dialogues, incredulous concepts, and flaky side stories.

Verdict

Pandey's homage to legendary character bags 4.5/5 stars

All things considered, one thing is for sure that Special Ops 1.5 won't really matter when it comes to taking the story forward. We could have been slipped in information about Singh's past in other ways, too. But the homage to Singh and his legendary back story is definitely enjoyable. Verdict: This one scores 4.5/5. So, tune into Disney+ Hotstar at the earliest.