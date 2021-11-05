These 5 Bollywood couples are tying the knot soon

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 05, 2021, 11:43 am

These Bollywood celebrities may get married soon

As the lockdown restrictions are slowly easing, it's time for band baaja baaraat for our Bollywood celebrities. Rumors of a big fat wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been doing the rounds since two months. Reports say they would be getting hitched in Rajasthan next month. While we wait for a quote, here are the others who may tie the knot soon.

Number 1

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa: May take place as early as next week

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have been in a relationship since 2010, will probably be the first ones to take the plunge. Sources reveal that their wedding will be close-knit and will be held between November 10-12. Other details like the venue, wedding attires are not out yet and neither is a confirmation from either of them. But we are way too excited anyway!

Number 2

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain: Their wedding is set for next month

Ankita Lokhande, who had dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for six years, will reportedly get married to boyfriend Vicky Jain on "December 12-14, 2021." Their close circle has been conveyed and invites will be sent soon. While talking about her big day, Lokhande had said that she wants a "Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani wedding," so it waits to be seen if it pans out finally.

Number 3

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Not December, it's probably happening in January

People are looking forward to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding as if it's their own! A favorite couple of the masses, they were rumored to be getting married since a long time, but as they want a "grand shaadi, they are not in a rush. They need more time to plan it." Rumors say they may have their nuptials next January in Mumbai or Rajasthan.

Number 4

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar: January wedding in Italy or Dubai

Popular TV actress Mouni Roy is all set to get married to her Dubai-based businessman-banker boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar in January next year. Her cousin, Vidyut Roy Sarkar revealed to a local newspaper in Cooch Behar (her native) that a big wedding ceremony is being planned in either Italy or Dubai. The Brahmastra actress will also throw a reception in her hometown in West Bengal.

Number 5

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal: May tie the knot in February-March

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's plans to get married this year failed due to the raging pandemic. "It's been a topsy-turvy year for everybody and that's why our celebrations have stalled," he said in an interview. But now, the duo has decided to tie the knot, come what may. "We definitely have plans in February-March maybe," the actor said last month. Wishing them all the luck!