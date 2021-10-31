Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding to take place post Diwali?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 31, 2021, 10:27 am

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to tie the knot soon?

Is Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana star Rajkummar Rao planning a real-life wedding with his long-time girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa? Well, reports have it after Bollywood couples such as Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Rao-Patralekhaa has joined the list of love birds who are soon to be wed. An ETimes report says the couple has locked November 10-12 to tie the nuptial knot privately.

Information

Did Rao's girlfriend Patralekhaa deny wedding plans in 2018?

While the news of the wedding has taken everyone by surprise, to recall, Rao's girlfriend had denied wedding plans in 2018. Reportedly, Patralekhaa had stated that Rao and she still have a lot to achieve, and hence they have no such plans for another 6-7 years. The duo started dating in 2010 and are still in awe of each other.

Relationship

Are Rao and Patralekhaa living together?

Moreover, Rao and Patralekhaa have been living together for quite some time. Talking about the first time she spotted Rao in Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), Patralekhaa once said, "I thought that the weird guy he played in the film, was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished." They also shared screen space in Hansal Mehta's CityLights.

Details

When Rao bought an expensive bag for Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa earlier also revealed that Rao had once gifted her an expensive bag, which was her favorite, despite not earning well. But someone stole the bag in London. "I called him sobbing—for me, it was about the memories. He'd bought it for me when he didn't have much. Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me," the actress revealed.

Projects

Rao and Patralekhaa's projects in hand

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the couple's union will take place in a close-knit ceremony. On the work front, Rao has a handful of projects lined up. The actor will star in Anubhav Sinha's social drama Bheed and Badhaai Do, which is releasing on Republic Day weekend in 2022, while Patralekhaa features in the ZEE5 Originals crime series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.