Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 12:10 pm

Adele's latest offering, '30,' is a chartbuster

After a six-year-long sabbatical from musical outings, Adele had dropped her album 30 last month. The album, which narrates the ordeals she faced while being married to Simon Konecki, is her fourth studio release. And it seems her pain has resonated with many, as the album has conquered the Billboard 200 chart. It's sitting at the top of that list since four weeks, uninterrupted.

The British singer creates sensation each single time she drops a song or an album. Right from her first album, 19, till 30, lyrics in all her songs have a lot of depth and her way of delivering them is exemplary. Now, 21 sat atop Billboard 200 chart for 24 weeks (!), so we are expecting the same from this new outing.

Adele's new album received a solid 183,000 equivalent album units till December 16, as per MRC Data, which is a 6% drop, but is clearly more than the rest. This four-week-long reign was last seen in March this year, when Dangerous: The Double Album, an offering by American country music singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen, sat there from January 23 to March 27.

The album also got several nods at the 2022 BRIT Awards, namely Best Song (Easy On Me), Best Artist, Best Album, and Pop/R&B Act. The 33-year-old London native is tied with Ed Sheeran who got nominations in the categories of Best Song, Best British Album, Pop/R&B Act, and Best Artist. The event will take place next year in the UK capital on February 8.

Meanwhile, the Skyfall maker's personal life is also an exciting thing to watch out for. She is right now dating Rich Paul, a sports superagent, who recently signed a deal with New Balance for launching a shoe-apparel collection for the youth. They recently were spotted in SoFi Stadium, where a Kansas City Chiefs-LA Chargers game was being held. Rapper Jay-Z attended that game too.

About Paul, the record maker and breaker told noted host Oprah Winfrey that her relationship with Paul is the "easiest and incredible." They had met a few years ago in a mutual friend's party, but their relationship did not start until early 2021.