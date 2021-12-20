Entertainment ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leaks case?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has found herself in a major legal soup

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent summons to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asking her to appear in front of their officials for questioning. Though nothing is clear yet, some sources say it is related to the Panama Papers leaks case, which had surfaced way back in April 2016. It has not been revealed yet when she has been asked to appear by the agency.

What is the Panama Papers leak?

In April 2016, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), working with publications around the world, had revealed 11.5mn records detailing offshore holdings of many former and present world leaders, businessmen, criminals, celebrities, and players. At its heart was Mossack Fonseca, a Panama-based law firm, which controlled these operations. Over 500 Indians had been named too. Naturally, most denied the allegations.

Amitabh Bachchan's name was flashed in 'Panama Papers: The Aftermath'

Two years after the leak, Panama Papers: The Aftermath came out, which flashed what Mossack Fonseca and its clients did after the leak. It had named PVR owner Ajay Bijli and his family members; Hike CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal, Jalaj Ashwin Dani, son of Asian Paints promoter Ashwin Dani; megastar Amitabh Bachchan; Shiv Khemka (SUN Group); KP Singh (DLF Group); and Anurag Kejriwal (politician).

Bachchan was named as director of two companies

In its communication after April 2016, Mossack Fonseca had named the Deewar star as director of Lady Shipping and Treasure Shipping, while serving him notice. These notices came through UK-based Minerva Trust— these companies' administrator— addressing Bachchan as the director of a third company, Sea Bulk Shipping Company. When his name had emerged first, Bachchan had categorically everything, but The Aftermath did him in.

Reports had said earlier of Bachchan, family getting summoned

This probably explains the Devdas actor's connection to this case or there may be more to it. In 2017, reports said Bachchan and his family might be summoned by the ED for questioning, but there was no clarity if it took place. And now, Aishwarya getting called in for interrogation is a clear indication that it is happening and the case is moving forward.

ED has registered a money laundering case against her

The central agency had reportedly summoned her today or she can request for a later date, said reports. She has been accused of money laundering, and ED has already registered a case. The 48-year-old was summoned earlier too, but she had twice asked for time.