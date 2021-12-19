Entertainment 'Lakeerain' review: Yash Wadali's song depicts new beginnings and betrayal

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 19, 2021, 09:35 pm

Did you check out the recent single by singer Yash Wadali?

After unveiling Baliye Re from Jersey recently, Zee Music Company has released another single on its official YouTube Channel. Titled Lakeerain, the song features Amit Bhatia, Sakir Khan, and Meghna. The intense track signifying pain in a relationship somehow loses tempo in the middle before hitting back again. However, the track only managed to get 72K+ views online so far. Nonetheless, here's our review.

Song Singer Yash Wadali's intense voice emerges winner

The Punjabi song that begins with a high alaap has been composed by Anjana Ankur Singh. Crooned beautifully by Yash Wadani, the track signifies pain that occurs in a new relationship. As you listen to it, you will notice the song loses the tempo in the middle but regains it in a few seconds. However, the guitar and violin in the background are gripping.

Video Actors fail to emote strong theme of 'new love'

The 3:32-minute clip begins with a picturesque view of a mountain surrounded by lush green cover. We see Bhatia, Khan, and Meghna in the frame. Later, the clip establishes the context of the relationship between the three characters. However, the story of a new beginning followed by betrayal did not create an impact. The chemistry between the actors was missing in the video.

Observation Wadali's voice would remind you of Shafqat Amanat Ali

If you listen to the song with headphones, the singer's voice would give you the Shafqat Amanat Ali vibe in a few notes. Meanwhile, Wadali's Kisko Pata song is one of his most popular numbers. Starring Waluscha De Sousa, the track released by T-Series has over four million views to date. But Lakeerain, on the other hand, has no comparison with that song.

Verdict Intense audio is better than visuals

Though the music video has beautiful settings, the actors could not do justice to the video. The makers could have worked on the quality of the visuals to make it appealing. Verdict: The song and the MV get 3.5 and 2/5 stars, respectively (credit goes to Wadali's voice and Sandeep Singh's lyrics). You can check out the video of the emotional song on YouTube.