A new Tony Kakkar song Number Likh released today. Its music video stars Nikki Tamboli. If you have ever heard his songs, you know what to expect. The world has moved on, but he is still stuck in that era of sexism and every other stereotyping against women. This track is no different. Surprisingly, Tamboli has no problem with it. Here is our review.

Details

Music video is colorful, but not unique

The video does brighten your mood, but offers nothing new conceptually. It starts with the "typical" boy asking a kid to pass on his number to a girl he likes. And mind you, he doesn't even wait for her approval. Instead, he dons a full "Romeo" mode to woo her. Kakkar does all the dancing around, while Tamboli just stands there to look pretty.

Review

Lyrics are so awful that it's better to go deaf

Coming to the lyrics, it's Kakkar's version of Govinda's "What is mobile number?" The lines go like, "Kuch toh kaam tumhe bhi hoga, aise ni aayi ban than." (You must be having some work, otherwise, why would you be looking pretty). "Waise single hoon dil ka bhi accha, kya husband dhoond rahi ho." (I'm single, good at heart, are you searching for a husband?")

Sounds

Added 'Bong' just to make it rhyme. So weird!

Apart from assuming a girl has only one business - finding a husband, Kakkar has taken the rhyming notes to a whole new level. He calls Tamboli Bong because it rhymes with the next line, Hello Kaun. And the signature lines, "Number likh 98971, uske aage dum dikka dum dum dum." (It cannot even be translated!) Give a second, let the girl decide.

Verdict

Kakkar, change your backward mindset. Will you?

Number Likh has good beats and can be a nice party song, for some (If you of course do not pay heed to its words). But, Kakkar needs to drop his sexist lyrics. It's high time to change that backward mindset. Meanwhile, the female artists in his videos shouldn't be treated as mannequins for flashy clothes. Verdict: 2 stars (song), 3.5 for music video.