Victoria's Secret signs Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Will she model too?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 01:18 pm

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Megan Rapinoe join Victoria's Secret

Popular lingerie brand, Victoria's Secret, took to Twitter to announce their new platform, The VS Collective. Through this, they aim to rebuild their languishing brand, and for this, VS have roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas and soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe. Reports claimed that they now want to leave their traditional thin-model idea behind and include more diversity to revive the company.

Twitter Post

Victoria's Secret introduces their new 'exciting partnership platform'

Details

Jonas and Rapinoe will not pose in the VS lingerie

An industry insider told Page Six that the actress and the sportsperson are signed as spokesperson to participate in podcast to help reboot the brand, and not to model for them. The VS Collective signed more "changemakers" and "leading icons," including freestyle skier Eileen Gu, Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, plus-size model Paloma Elesser, Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio and journalist Amanda de Cadenet.

Quote

'The entire industry thought Victoria's Secret was done'

"It's a group of women inspiring change and positivity. It's another step they're taking toward transforming the brand. The entire industry thought Victoria's Secret was done," the insider further mentioned to Page Six about the 10-episode podcast, indicating the aim of this move.

Reason

Why is Victoria's Secret breaking its traditional principle?

The idea behind this step is "cause driven" and "to create this community of outsiders looking in." For a long time, the company followed old-school policies of branding lingerie for thin-size people. Now, it plans to come out of that "era" they were "stuck in." According to a source close to the development, they have to if "they want to stay afloat."

Information

Previously, the brand was accused of body-shaming and sexism

Les Wexner, former chairman and chief executive of Victoria's Secret, left the company after his business with late financer Jeffrey Epstein, a sex trafficking accused, created controversy in March. In 2018, Ed Razek, ex-chief marketing officer, did the same when he was asked why they don't use plus-size or transgender models in their fashion shows, and he replied, "Because the show is a fantasy."

Project

Chopra is busy with the shoot of 'Citadel' in London

Coming back to Chopra, her recent Instagram story revealed that she is currently in London, shooting for her upcoming project, Citadel. The Russo Brothers-directorial also stars GoT alum Richard Madden. This series will be released on Amazon Prime Video. This year, The White Tiger, which she co-produced and acted in, won hearts. It was even nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars.