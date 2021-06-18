'Silver Skates' review: A magical winter to fall in love

'Silver Skates,' a Netflix film, brings classic romances back on celluloid

Netflix's beautiful romantic movie, Silver Skates, released recently. Set in the 20th century, the Russian drama revolves around two young people who fall in love against all odds. With enchanting ice-covered roads, rivers and canals, this movie's cinematography leaves you with a fairytale imagination. Directed by Michael Lockshin, Silver Skates stars Fedor Fedotov as Matvey and Sonya Priss as Alisa, the two star-struck lovers.

Plot

Take a note: This is not your typical romantic movie

Matvey is a thief and an excellent skater. Alisa is the daughter of a rich aristocrat and a budding chemist. Against her wishes, Alisa's father tries to marry her off to Captain Prince Arkadiy Trubetskoy, who is adamant to catch a group of thieves, which includes Matvey. Silver Stakes is not just a romantic film. It also deals with issues like politics and feminism.

Performance

Newcomers Fedotov and Priss deliver outstanding performances

While Matvey and his gang believe in freedom over slavery, Alisa raises the equality issue. After watching Fedotov and Priss's stellar performances, it is hard to believe that this is their first film. Their chemistry is what makes you believe in romance. Other actors like Kirill Zaytsev (Trubetskoy), Aleksei Guskov (Nikolai Nikolaevich) and Yuri Borisov (Alexey Tarasov) played their roles with perfection.

Details

Its display of some elements of pre-revolutionary Russia is on-point

Frozen rivers, snowfall and ice-covered roads- the production design went all in to give you a glimpse of the winter atmosphere in St. Petersburg during Christmas and New Year. From costumes and ice-skating balls to action sequences on skates, the movie was on point to show some elements of pre-revolutionary Russia. Silver Skates released in Russia last year, but hit the OTT platform recently.

Verdict

Beautiful love story but slightly stretched; gets 3.5/5

Silver Skates is a beautiful, feel-good movie that is similar to every classical rom-com like Titanic and Romeo & Juliet, but with a different ending. It has all the elements of drama that a romantic movie should have. The only drawback is that the film is slightly stretched, while some of the scenes might seem boring and longer than expected. Verdict: 3.5/5 bytes.