Five HBO shows we would like to watch in India

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 02:40 pm

A 'Parasite' TV show is already is in the early stages of development

HBO Max has established itself among the elites in streamers. While we have access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, this promising streaming platform still eludes us. WarnerMedia, however, took some positive steps toward it and appointed Amit Malhotra as HBO Max's Managing Director in Southeast Asia and India. If HBO Max indeed arrives here, we'd want these five shows in the first slot.

#1

'House of the Dragon': 'GoT' prequel that releases next year

Most Game of Thrones fans are eagerly looking forward to its prequel, House of the Dragon, based on the George RR Martin novel Fire & Blood. It is set 300 years before the events of the hit HBO show and focuses on House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war known as Dance of the Dragons. The highly-anticipated series is aiming for a 2022 release.

#2

'Parasite': Its TV series is in early stages of development

Director Bong Joon-ho will tap into unused storylines from the Oscar-winning Korean movie Parasite for the upcoming limited series. The ace filmmaker was also rumored to have signed Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo and Tilda Swinton. While the series was confirmed to be in the early stages of development, Joon-ho is currently busy with two other untitled film scripts. A release date is still awaited.

#3

'Hellraiser' series will look to honor the iconic horror character

HBO is ready to raise hell with one of their upcoming series. Yes, the Clive Barker classic Hellraiser is coming there, and Halloween filmmaker David Gordon Green will be directing several episodes. Fans are also expecting Doug Bradley to return as Pinhead. The 1987 horror film spawned multiple sequels and comic books; now, a full-fledged series will look to honor the iconic horror character.

#4

'The Last of Us': Brought to life in TV series

Based on The Last of Us video game, the upcoming HBO Max series is set 20 years after humanity is almost destroyed by a mysterious virus that targets the brain. The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has been cast as Joel, while Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey will play 14-year-old Ellie in the series. And, of course, there will be a lot of zombies.

#5

'Sex and the City': Finally coming back to TV!

After 17 years, Sex and The City is coming to the small screen once again. Titled And Just Like That, the reboot stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. The 10-episode-long series will premiere on HBO Max and focus on the journey of the iconic female characters now in their 50s. The ongoing pandemic will also be a part of the storyline.