Potterheads can regain their glory old days, now that a TV series on JK Rowling's career-defining and path-breaking tale of magic is going to be made. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, claiming top executives of Warner Bros and its streaming platform HBO Max have held several meetings with potential writers to flesh out a plan for the TV adaptation of the Hogwarts universe!

Response WB, HBO Max deny development

The breaking news report added a statement from WB and HBO Max that reportedly attempted to thwart any wrong assumptions. "There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform," HBO Max and Warner Bros. said in a joint statement. However, no writer has been finalized to take on the title anew for TV.

Development The talks are in early stages

The series is in its early stages of development, for which nothing, forget the cast, is decided as of now. But reboots are the norm for popular franchises in mainstream entertainment and so, a Harry Potter reboot for TV is not a far-fetched idea. However, soon after the news broke, people started calling out Rowling over her bitter remarks about the trans community.

Trans comments Twitter hatred against Rowling spreads again

People took to Twitter, expressing their disagreements with Rowling's perspective of the trans community. The bestselling author was even called the "Donald Trump" of violence against trans people. One user wrote, "JK Rowling, the Donald Trump of violence against trans people, should ALSO have been banned from Twitter and deplatformed for using the platform to incite hate speech and abuse...."

Dialogue Rupert Grint wouldn't say 'never' to another HP movie