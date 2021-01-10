Justin Bieber has revived his beef with Tom Cruise. The pop icon recently challenged the Mission Impossible 7 star to a mixed martial arts match. Fresh from his New Year's Eve concert, the Canadian crooner uploaded a black and white picture of himself, bare-bodied, wearing boxer shorts and gloves, inside a boxing ring. His caption made it clear he's serious to fight Cruise.

Context Bieber had offered to fight Cruise back in 2019

It all started in June 2019 when Bieber pitched his offer to fight Cruise in a UFC octagon. Even former UFC champion Connor McGregor had backed it and offered his brand, McGregor Sports and Entertainment, to host the fight. Soon, UFC president Dana White expressed his interest, adding, "I got a phone call from a couple of real guys," who wanted the fight to happen.

Skills Hold up, Bieber! Cruise knows multiple self-defense techniques

White had indicated that the phone call made it pretty clear that Cruise wouldn't back off from the offer. Now, the action star has picked up multiple self-defense tricks over time, thanks to filming requirements. He learned sword-fighting for The Last Samurai, bare-knuckle brawling for Far and Away, and jiu-jitsu for Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. That, for sure, is an impressive benchmark against Bieber.

Instagram Bieber uses 'Anyone' still to offer for fight

Just when their fans were getting ready for the fight's announcement, Bieber diffused it all, as he said, "I do that stuff sometimes... I'm pretty sure Tom would, I think he would — he'd probably whoop my (expletive) in a fight." However, his recent stance on reviving the rivalry might be due to his boxing-inspired music video titled Anyone, which released some days back.

Details This time, even Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is pepped up

The Instagram picture that was uploaded by Bieber had his tattoos masked through make-up. The image had the caption, "Tom Cruise is toast." Cruise is yet to respond to any of Bieber's advances on social media, however, this time, Bieber has Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's support. "'You're gonna eat lightning and crap thunder' go get em bro," Johnson commented based on a Rocky quote.

