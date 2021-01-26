The TV series, The Flash, is getting a new villain this season. The seventh season of the DC franchise has zeroed in on Chillblaine as the new Flash nemesis this time, roping in Shadowhunters star Jon Cor for the role. He will take up the role of scientist Mark Stevens having the alter ego of Chillblaine in the series. Here's more on this.

As per the DC comics line-up, Chillblaine is not a single entity. It is rather a name given to several supervillains of The Flash who happen to have romantic relationships with the female supervillain Golden Glider aka Lisa Snart. According to the official character synopsis, Cor's Chillblaine is obsessed with cryogenic technology and uses his own cold weapons to fight The Flash and his aides.

Besides being a genius, Chillblaine's sociable ego of Mark Stevens looks really good, something which Cor, who has played the New York Institute tutor Hodge Starkweather in Shadowhunters, can obviously pull off well. This is the first appearance of this DC supervillain in the series, which means Cor gets to play the first of the four Chillblaines romancing Golden Glider.

This news also means that fans can hope to see Golden Glider return in the seventh season, as Chillblaine follows her commands. To note, Peyton List had played the role of the icy-cold supervillain in the first two seasons of The Flash. However, the comic's storyline suggests that the first Chillblaine gets killed by Golden Glider when she is possessed by Eclipso.

