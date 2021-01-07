Many top faces of Hollywood lashed out at US President Donald Trump and his sympathizers for the shocking Capitol riot that happened on Wednesday. Lending support to the victims and survivors, several stars like Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Cardi B and others lambasted the mayhem, which was apparently to foil a US Congress hearing that was to certify the win of President-elect Joe Biden.

Calling this a "coup attempt," Mark Ruffalo aka MCU's Hulk, tweeted blaming "Trump and his complicit allies" for this security breach and commotion inside the Capitol Building. In his post, dated January 7, he continued discussing the consequences of this riot, if "this was our side." "There would be rivers of our blood in the streets...This has been allowed," read his strong post.

Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

Chris Evans's tweet echoed the sentiments of many. "I'm speechless," he wrote, adding, "Just think of the carnage had they not been white. So many people enabled this." Bringing the white supremacy angle, rapper 50 Cent posted an image showing the security that was deployed at the Capitol during the Black Lives Matter movement. "I don't have to say anything else," he wrapped up.

🤐i don’t have to say anything else. pic.twitter.com/QjwvvJHW8d — 50cent (@50cent) January 6, 2021

As the mob stormed inside the building, VP Mike Pence was shifted from the House Chamber floor to safety, as police told Congressmen to wear gas masks, with one mobster screaming, "Trump won that election." The violent disorder has claimed four lives, including a woman who was shot at. Meanwhile, the joint session soon resumed declaring Biden's victory, paving way for his swearing-in.

"Individual medical emergencies" were reportedly responsible for the death of another man and two women, as over 50 were arrested. Pipe bombs, a gun and Molotov cocktails were recovered on site. Further, in a rare move, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram decided to lock the accounts of Trump for 12-24 hours for his posts, where he rejected the election results and apparently provoked the violence.

