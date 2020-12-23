The hype around The Mandalorian keeps getting more intense with each latest episode. Recently, the surprise appearance of Luke Skywalker at the end of Season 2 of the show has spawned off a rumor that Skywalker would have his own spin-off. This is a hypothesis from FandomWire, which states that, "Lucasfilm and Disney+ are in the early stages of developing a Luke Skywalker series."

Rumor Lucasfilm working on hush-hush script, no news about broadcasting yet

The rumor adds that teams working with Lucasfilm are now "prepping" a potential project focused on Skywalker. There is no guarantee, however, if the show would materialize to be broadcast any time soon as the project is in its nascent stage. The appearance of a young Jedi through Luke Skywalker also posed questions about how characters age, die, and change in the franchise.

Jedi might Season 2 ended with Skywalker saving Baby Yoda heroically

For those not yet updated with the series, Baby Yoda was saved heroically by Skywalker in the second season's finale. The Jedi appeared with his trademark hairstyle and youthful strength, beating troopers with his green lightsaber, clearly putting fans on the edge of their seats. Skywalker now has the responsibility to teach Yoda self-defense. The conclusion also teases a Boba Fett spin-off series.

New series 'Boba Fett' spin-off being worked on, currently in production stage

The Book of Boba Fett is the new spin-off that was officially announced by director Jon Favreau. He said the show will be based within The Mandalorian timeline, but is "actually separate from" the third season of the Disney+ show, which has resuscitated Star Wars glory. Boba Fett spin-off is currently in the production stage, while The Mandalorian Season 3 is in pre-production.

Details 'The Mandalorian' will return to production after 'Boba Fett'

The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian S03 are scheduled for a December 2021 release. Boba Fett will see Temuera Morrison in the titular role and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Elaborating on the simultaneous projects, Favreau said The Mandalorian will return to production "with the main character that we all have known and loved" right after production of the Boba Fett series.

Information In development: Other two 'The Mandalorian' spin-off series