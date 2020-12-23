Last updated on Dec 23, 2020, 07:10 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Get ready to feel The Beatles fever, once again!
A documentary based on the legendary rock band is being worked on, which will release in theaters on August 27, 2021.
Named The Beatles: Get Back, the non-fictional picture is being directed by Peter Jackson and offers fresh insight into the insanely famous rooftop concert of the iconic band at Savile Row, London.
The documentary had to be made from over 150 hours of audio that had never been released.
Such priceless data about the band was retrieved by Jackson from filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg's storage reserve.
Jackson also had to go through 56 hours of video footage to make his documentary, which has approvals of Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, the only two band members alive.
In the sneak-peek, released a few days back, Jackson welcomes the viewers to the cutting room where they are "working on our new film."
It's currently being edited in New Zealand, the Lord of the Rings director informed.
Jackson added that the video gives a "montage of moments" showing the different creative moods of the band members in a recording session for Get Back.
The camera then slides away from Jackson to a screen projection where Starr is seen wishing good morning.
We get a brief glance at a news report about George Harrison being sent to French jail, which John Lennon and McCartney makes fun of him by reading the news out loud before attacking the drum loop with their guitar strums in this 1969 session.
The footage used in the Get Back documentary was meant for another documentary titled Let It Be, which had a rather serious undertone.
Starr and McCartney have both been pleased by the light-hearted take of the latest documentary.
Starr, in a 2019 interview, lauded Jackson's take as "there was a lot of joy," while "The other version [Let It Be] was a bit down."
