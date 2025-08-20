Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli removed from ICC ODI rankings: Details 

Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been removed from the ICC ODI rankings. The decision comes just a week after Rohit climbed to the second spot in the ODI rankings. Kohli was fourth with 736 points at that time. Shubman Gill now tops the charts with 784 points, while Pakistan's Babar Azam moved to the second spot with 751 points after the removal of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Technical issue Technical glitch believed to be reason behind Sharma, Kohli's removal The latest ICC ODI rankings, which now has Babar Azam at No.2, are believed to be a result of a technical glitch. Both Sharma and Kohli last played in the ODI format in February 2025 during the Champions Trophy in UAE. Rohit had an incredible innings in the tournament's final, helping India win their first ICC ODI trophy in a decade.

Current standings Gill, Iyer only Indians in ODI top 10 As per the rankings released on August 20, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer (704) are the only Indians in the top 10 of the ODI batter rankings. Gill leads with 756 points, followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam (751). The duo is followed by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (720), Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (719), Ireland's Harry Tector (708), India's Shreyas Iyer (704), Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (676), and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (669).