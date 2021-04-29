'House of the Dragon' set pictures remind fans of 'GoT'

Just days after HBO officially announced that production for Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has begun, pictures from the set of the show got released online.

Now, fans have solid sources to base their imagination on.

For the unversed, the series is looking at a 2022 window for its release.

Here are more details.

In the images, Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen were spotted

The leaked pictures were shared by a fan page.

The images feature Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D'Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) in the middle of some serious discussion.

The setting is that of deserted land and both the royals can be seen sporting costumes attuned to the GoT universe.

They are also seen sporting white-blonde hair, quintessentially Targaryen.

These are the first images from the set

Fans also guessed which scene they were shooting for

The leaked snaps left fans speculating the exact scene that Smith and D'Arcy were filming.

While one Twitter user opined that the Targaryens were discussing something "right before the death of King Viserys [Targaryen]," another Fire & Blood enthusiast placed their bet on the setting being Dragonstone.

Interestingly, the island of Dragonstone was House Targaryen's original seat in Westeros.

We will finally know what led to the Targaryens's downfall

None of these guesses can be dismissed as the series will deal with the journey of the Targaryens and how they exerted their power and influence across the Seven Kingdoms.

We will finally understand why and how did the mighty house crumbled, with only two surviving Targaryens, Viserys and Daenerys, left to seek refuge in exile years later during the course of GoT.

Martin is one of the executive producers on the show

The show also stars Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Steve Toussaint (The Sea Snake), and Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower).

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J Condal are the showrunners, while author George RR Martin will be an executive producer.

Fans will be able to catch the Fire Reign, when the prequel premieres on streaming service HBO Max next year.