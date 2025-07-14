Will Jasprit Bumrah play at Old Trafford? Shubman Gill answers
What's the story
England claimed a thrilling 22-run victory over India in the 3rd Test at Lord's. The match ended on Day 5, with India attempting to chase a target of 193 runs. However, they fell short (170) despite Ravindra Jadeja's valiant 61*(181). Following the thriller, Indian captain Shubman Gill was asked about Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the 4th Test at Old Trafford. Here's what he said.
Match
How the Lord's Test panned out
Electing to bat, England compiled 387, with Joe Root's ton powering them. Bumrah took a fifer. India responded with an identical score as KL Rahul scored a ton. Rishabh Pant (74) and Jadeja (72) also shone. Washington Sundar's four-fer meant England perished for 192 thereafter. In the run-chase (Day 5), India slumped to 82/7. Jadeja played valiantly, but India fell 22 runs short.
Bumrah
India yet to take a call
Bumrah returned to India's Test XI for the Lord's Test after missing out at Headingley. It was earlier reported that the Indian speedster will play only three Tests in the series, owing to workload management. Although India lost at Lord's, Bumrah registered a historic first-innings fifer. On his availability for the 4th Test, Gill said, "You will get to know about it soon."
Bumrah
Bumrah goes past Kapil Dev
Bumrah claimed figures worth 5/74 from 27 overs as England perished for 387 in the first innings. This was his maiden Test fifer at Lord's. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah claimed his 11th Test five-wicket haul in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Bumrah also recorded his 13th Test fifer away from home, breaking Kapil Dev's record of 12.
Information
Should he play in Manchester?
India won the 2nd Test at Headingley without Bumrah. Seamer Akash Deep duly filled in for him. However, India are now 1-2 behind in the five-Test series. Another defeat will end India's hopes.
Statement
Gill proud of India's effort
Despite the defeat, Gill said he was "extremely proud" of India's effort on the final day. "Five days of hard-fought cricket and it comes down to the last session, last wicket and tremendously proud of the effort. I was pretty confident (about the chase)," he said after the match. "We wanted to have maybe a couple of 50-run partnerships in our top-order."
Statement
Stokes reminisces England's WC 2019 win at Lord's
Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes reflected on the match while reminiscing their 2019 ODI World Cup win. Notably, England won the tournament after beating New Zealand in en epic final at Lord's on July 14, 2019. Stokes and Jofra Archer were pivotal to their win. "It was actually part of the reason I went with Jof and myself this morning," said Stokes.