Shubman Gill accomplishes these feats with maiden 150-plus score (Tests)
What's the story
Shubman Gill has scripted history by becoming the second Indian captain to score over 150 runs in a Test innings on English soil. The young cricketer achieved this on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He reached his maiden 150-plus score in Tests and scripted numerous records with this knock. Notably, Gill hammered a hundred in the series opener as well, which marked his Test captaincy debut. Let's decode his records.
Knock
Gill's partnership with Jadeja bolsters Indian innings
Gill's innings was a masterclass in countering England's bowling attack, which had reduced India to 211/5 on Day 1. He formed a crucial partnership of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89), taking India past 400 on Day 2 morning. The partnership was vital in stabilizing the Indian innings after early wickets fell. While Gill recorded his maiden 150-plus score in Tests, his previous best score was 147, which came in the opener of the ongoing series.
Captaincy records
Gill joins Azharuddin on this list
As mentioned, Gill became just the second Indian captain with a 150-plus Test score on English soil. According to ESPNcricinfo, he joined the legendary Mohammad Azharuddin, who scored 179 at Old Trafford, Manchester in 1990. Virat Kohli is third on the list with a score of 149 runs in Birmingham in 2018. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews was the previous visiting skipper with a 150-plus Test score in England. He made 160 in the 2014 Leeds match.
Top scores
Other Indians with 150-plus Test scores in England
Gill's innings also marked the ninth occasion of an Indian registering a 150-plus Test score on England soil. He joined legends like Sunil Gavaskar (221), Rahul Dravid (217), Sachin Tendulkar (193), Ravi Shastri (187), Vinoo Mankad (184), Azharuddin himself (179), Tendulkar again (177), and Dilip Vengsarkar (157). This puts Gill among some of the greatest names in Indian cricket history.
Gill
Gill breaks these records as well
As per Cricbuzz, Gill became just the third Indian skipper with a 150-plus Test score before turning 26. The 25-year-old joined Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (twice) and Sachin Tendulkar. He also became the first Indian with a 150-plus score in Tests at Edgbaston. The previous highest record for the highest Test score by an Indian at this venue was held by Virat Kohli, a knock of 149 in 2018.
Partnership
Second Indian pair with this feat
Jadeja and Gill became just the second Indian pair with a double-century stand at Edgbaston (Tests). Before adding 203 runs with Gill in the ongoing game, Jadeja added 222 runs alongside Rishabh Pant at this venue in 2022. Both these partnerships were for the sixth wicket. The 204-run stand between Pant and KL Rahul in the 2018 Oval game is India's only other 200-plus stand for the sixth wicket or lower on England soil (Tests).