Shubman Gill accomplishes these feats with maiden 150-plus score (Tests)

Shubman Gill has scripted history by becoming the second Indian captain to score over 150 runs in a Test innings on English soil. The young cricketer achieved this on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He reached his maiden 150-plus score in Tests and scripted numerous records with this knock. Notably, Gill hammered a hundred in the series opener as well, which marked his Test captaincy debut. Let's decode his records.

Knock Gill's partnership with Jadeja bolsters Indian innings Gill's innings was a masterclass in countering England's bowling attack, which had reduced India to 211/5 on Day 1. He formed a crucial partnership of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89), taking India past 400 on Day 2 morning. The partnership was vital in stabilizing the Indian innings after early wickets fell. While Gill recorded his maiden 150-plus score in Tests, his previous best score was 147, which came in the opener of the ongoing series.

Captaincy records Gill joins Azharuddin on this list As mentioned, Gill became just the second Indian captain with a 150-plus Test score on English soil. According to ESPNcricinfo, he joined the legendary Mohammad Azharuddin, who scored 179 at Old Trafford, Manchester in 1990. Virat Kohli is third on the list with a score of 149 runs in Birmingham in 2018. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews was the previous visiting skipper with a 150-plus Test score in England. He made 160 in the 2014 Leeds match.

Top scores Other Indians with 150-plus Test scores in England Gill's innings also marked the ninth occasion of an Indian registering a 150-plus Test score on England soil. He joined legends like Sunil Gavaskar (221), Rahul Dravid (217), Sachin Tendulkar (193), Ravi Shastri (187), Vinoo Mankad (184), Azharuddin himself (179), Tendulkar again (177), and Dilip Vengsarkar (157). This puts Gill among some of the greatest names in Indian cricket history.

Gill Gill breaks these records as well As per Cricbuzz, Gill became just the third Indian skipper with a 150-plus Test score before turning 26. The 25-year-old joined Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (twice) and Sachin Tendulkar. He also became the first Indian with a 150-plus score in Tests at Edgbaston. The previous highest record for the highest Test score by an Indian at this venue was held by Virat Kohli, a knock of 149 in 2018.