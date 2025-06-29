Sides with 200-plus totals against England in WT20Is

In a stunning display, India thrashed England by 97 runs in the first of their five-match Women's T20I series at Trent Bridge. Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana 's maiden T20I century powered India to 210/5 in 20 overs. England were later folded for 113 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, India became just the second side with a 200-plus total against England in WT20Is. Here's the list.

#1 226/3 by Australia in 2019, Chelmsford In 2019, Australia thrashed England by 93 runs in the 2019 Chelmsford WT20I. Riding on Meg Lanning's 133* (63), the Aussies compiled 226/3 in 20 overs. They were also powered by Beth Mooney's scintillating half-century. Notably, Lanning's knock was studded with 17 fours and 7 sixes. England Women were later restricted to 133/9, with Megan Schutt taking three wickets.

#2 210/5 by India in 2025, Trent Bridge In the recently-concluded Trent Bridge WT20I, India compiled 210/5 against England in 20 overs. Mandhana shattered multiple records with an incredible century. She scored a 62-ball 112, a knock laced with 15 fours and 3 sixes. She became the first Indian with a hundred in all three formats of women's international cricket. England later perished for 113, handing India a 97-run win.