India yet to win a Test match at Edgbaston: Stats

India 's grueling tour to England got off to a forgettable start as they lost the opening Test at Headingley. The Shubman Gill -led side would aim to bounce back in the 2nd Test scheduled at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting July 2. As per ESPNcricinfo, India have not won a Test match at this iconic venue. Have a look at their record here.

Stats Seven defeats in eight Tests Between 1967 and 2022, India have played eight Tests at Edgbaston. They lost seven of those games, with a solitary Test ending in a draw (1986). India's defeats at Edgbaston came in 1967, 1974, 1979, 1996, 2011, 2018, and 2022. Moreover, India won the toss in only two of those Tests (1974 and 1996).

2022 How India lost their last Test at Edgbaston India could have won the 2022 Edgbaston Test, which was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They were in the driving seat, having given England a 378-run target. Openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley added 107 runs before England were down to 109/3. However, Jonny Bairstow (114*) and Joe Root (142*) powered England's seven-wicket win. This remains England's highest successful run-chase in Test history.

2018 Defeat in 2018 despite Kohli's heroics The 2018 Edgbaston Test between England and India was also evenly poised. It was Virat Kohli's first Test as captain in the nation. Brushing aside the fears from his disastrous 2014 England tour, Kohli scored a magnificent first-innings 149. However, no other batter assisted him. India's run-chase of 194 saw a similar trend, with Kohli being the top-scorer (51). India perished for 162.