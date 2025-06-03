What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed the IPL 2025 title after beating Punjab Kings in the final.

The Royal Challengers successfully defended 190 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With this, RCB have become the second franchise with titles in both the IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL).

Virat Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inaugural edition (2008), has finally won the trophy.