18th season, maiden IPL title! RCB's Virat Kohli scripts history
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed the IPL 2025 title after beating Punjab Kings in the final.
The Royal Challengers successfully defended 190 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
With this, RCB have become the second franchise with titles in both the IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL).
Virat Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inaugural edition (2008), has finally won the trophy.
Record
RCB in IPL finals
The Royal Challengers have finally lifted the coveted trophy in four attempts.
They first reached the IPL final in 2009, losing to the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.
RCB also qualified for the summit clash in 2011, where Chennai Super Kings beat them.
RCB's third IPL final was in 2016 as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by a whisker.
Journey
RCB enter record books
As mentioned, RCB are the second franchise with both IPL and WPL trophies.
They joined Mumbai Indians, who won the WPL in 2023 and 2025. MI also own five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).
In 2024, the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB claimed the WPL honor after beating Delhi Capitals in the final in Delhi.
Information
Two trophy-less teams
As mentioned, both RCB and PBKS hadn't won an IPL title before the 2025 final. As per Cricbuzz, the last instance of an IPL final featuring two teams without an IPL trophy was in 2016 (RCB vs SRH).
History
Kohli lays hands on IPL trophy
It took 18 long seasons for Virat Kohli to lay hands on the coveted IPL trophy.
Notably, Kohli is the only player to feature for one franchise (RCB) in every IPL season since the inaugural edition (2008).
He was inches away from winning the cup in 2016, where he broke numerous records with the bat.
The wait is finally over!