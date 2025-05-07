IPL: Captains under 26 with 500+ runs in a season
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill scored a crucial 43 off 46 balls in a rain-hit match against Mumbai Indians, helping GT win by three wickets (DLS method).
With this win, GT moved to the top of the table. Gill also became the third IPL captain under 26 to score 500+ runs in a season (508*).
Here's a look at others on that elite list.
#1
634 runs - Virat Kohli (2013)
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli became the first-ever IPL captain under 26 to score 500+ runs in a season, achieving the feat in 2013.
Kohli amassed a remarkable 634 runs in 16 matches at 45.28 and a strike rate of 138.73.
His stellar run included six fifties and a highest score of 99, finishing third in the season's overall run charts.
#2
519 runs - Shreyas Iyer (2020)
Current Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer had a standout 2020 season, leading Delhi Capitals.
He scored 519 runs as a captain under 26 and guided Delhi to their first-ever IPL final, where they lost to MI.
Across 17 matches, Iyer averaged 34.60 with a strike rate of 123.27.
His 519 runs, including three fifties (HS: 88*), remain his highest in a single IPL season.
#3
508 runs - Shubman Gill (2025)*
As mentioned, Gill became just the third IPL captain under 26 to achieve this rare milestone.
Leading Gujarat Titans to eight wins (11 games), Gill has been a pillar of consistency.
He owns 500-plus runs (508) at 50.80 and a strike rate of 152.55, including five half-centuries.
Notably, this is his second-highest run tally and the most fifties he has scored in an edition.