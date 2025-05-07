What's the story

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill scored a crucial 43 off 46 balls in a rain-hit match against Mumbai Indians, helping GT win by three wickets (DLS method).

With this win, GT moved to the top of the table. Gill also became the third IPL captain under 26 to score 500+ runs in a season (508*).

Here's a look at others on that elite list.