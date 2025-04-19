What's the story

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has become the latest player to complete 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He achieved the milestone with his first maximum during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Rahul became just the 11th batter to reach the landmark.

Notably, he is the fastest Indian to complete 200 IPL sixes, having taken just 129 innings.