KL Rahul becomes fastest Indian to complete 200 IPL sixes
What's the story
Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has become the latest player to complete 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He achieved the milestone with his first maximum during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Rahul became just the 11th batter to reach the landmark.
Notably, he is the fastest Indian to complete 200 IPL sixes, having taken just 129 innings.
Cameo
A fine cameo from Rahul
Rahul arrived at number three in the first innings after DC lost Abishek Porel (18) in the second over.
The former attacked bowlers from the ouset and played some breathtaking shots in the powerplay overs.
He eventually fell to Prasidh Krishna in the fifth over. Rahul hence departed for 28 off 14 balls (4 fours, 1 six).
Information
Rahul only behind these names
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul took just 129 innings to complete a double-century of IPL sixes. Only Chris Gayle (69) and Andre Russell (97) have taken lesser innings to reach the milestone. Meanwhile, no other Indian has reached the landmark within 150 innings.
IPL stats
Rahul joins this prominent list
Playing his 138th IPL match, Rahul has raced to 4,949 runs at an average of 45.82. His strike rate is 135.70.
He has scored 39 fifties and four centuries in the league. This season, he has mustered 266 runs at 53.20.
Meanwhile, among Indians, only Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, and Suresh Raina have smashed more sixes in IPL.
Feat
Rahul dominated these seasons
Rahul's most prolific IPL season in terms of sixes came in 2018 where he cleared the fence 32 times.
He hammered 30 sixes apiece in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Notably, Rahul has clocked 500-plus IPL runs in a season on six occasions.
Only Virat Kohli and David Warner have breached this mark in more seasons (7 apiece).