Honda's smallest electric car can power your home during outages
What's the story
Honda has officially introduced its smallest electric vehicle yet, the N‑One e:, in Japan. As a new kei‑car EV, it embraces compact urban mobility with an efficient profile and a high‑roof, boxy design that stays beneath the 3,400mm length threshold. While cute and retro‑inspired, the N‑One e: prioritizes practicality. Initial public deliveries are scheduled for September 2025.
Highlight
The EV offers Vehicle-to-Load feature
Under its hood, the N‑One e: uses a single electric motor capped at 63hp, in line with kei‑car regulations. Although Honda hasn't released full specifications, it likely shares its powertrain and battery with the N‑Van e:, which delivers around 245km. One standout feature is Vehicle‑to‑Load (V2L) capability, which lets owners power home appliances or devices from the car's battery. With a Honda‑sold adaptor, users can draw electricity in emergencies or outdoors, turning the tiny EV into a mobile power station.
Interior design
Simple and functional interior
Visually, the N‑One e: blends retro flair with modern EV cues. It has a robot‑like front face, a smooth black grille, dual charging ports, and compact wheels. Inside, Honda emphasizes simplicity and usability. The cabin features plentiful physical buttons, a rotary volume dial, and a push‑button gear selector with one‑pedal driving mode. A shelf under the touchscreen serves as phone storage, while rear seats fold flat in a 50:50 layout to boost cargo space.