Honda's smallest electric car can power your home during outages

Under its hood, the N‑One e: uses a single electric motor capped at 63hp, in line with kei‑car regulations. Although Honda hasn't released full specifications, it likely shares its powertrain and battery with the N‑Van e:, which delivers around 245km. One standout feature is Vehicle‑to‑Load (V2L) capability, which lets owners power home appliances or devices from the car's battery. With a Honda‑sold adaptor, users can draw electricity in emergencies or outdoors, turning the tiny EV into a mobile power station.