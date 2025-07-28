BYD might launch its cheapest electric SUV in India

BYD , the world's largest electric car manufacturer, may be preparing to launch a new model in India . A test mule of the BYD Atto 2 was recently seen on Indian roads, hinting at its possible introduction in the country. The company's most affordable electric SUV will be positioned below the Atto 3 in its Indian lineup.

Model details The Atto 2 measures 4,310mm in length The Atto 2 is known by different names in various markets. In China, it is called Yuan Up and in Brazil, Yuan Pro. Built on BYD's e-platform 3.0, the Atto 2 measures 4,310mm long, 1,830mm wide and 1,675mm tall. It shall compete with models like Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV in India.

Design specs The design is similar to the Atto 3 The spy shot shows a fully camouflaged test unit of the BYD Atto 2, making it hard to guess any specific visual detail. However, it appears that the India-specific model will be similar to its global counterpart. The overall silhouette is boxy with an upright stance similar to the Atto 3. It gets a similar LED headlight signature as well as connected LED taillamps and raised ends on rear spoiler.

Tech features Features a large rotatable infotainment display The interior of Atto 2 is minimalistic like the rest of BYD's lineup. It flaunts a large 12.8-inch rotatable infotainment display at the dashboard, and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster behind the multifunction steering wheel. The Europe-specific model comes with an all-black interior theme, while other notable facilities include a panoramic sunroof, Type-C charging ports, ambient lighting, heated front seats, and leather upholstery.