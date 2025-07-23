Gemini 2.5 Flash's chats will now be stored in India

Google has announced that its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 2.5 Flash, will be hosted entirely on India-based data centers. The move is part of the tech giant's expanded data residency efforts in the country. The move is likely to help Google attract customers in sectors like financial services, healthcare, and the public sector. These industries deal with sensitive data and have strict data residency requirements.

Features A look at the AI model Gemini 2.5 Flash is the firm's first fully hybrid reasoning model that offers developers the ability to turn thinking or reasoning on or off. It was first introduced as an early preview in April, and was made available to all developers in June. The model also allows users to set "thinking budgets" to control how much the model reasons, helping them optimize across quality, cost, and latency.

Statement What did the company say? Describing the reason behind the latest move, Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President of Google Cloud Asia Pacific said, "India is a massive opportunity for us, and one of the key areas of focus is the public sector." "There are certain sectors where they are not comfortable with data not being in India...we've repeatedly heard our customers say, 'Hey, we'd like your AI models or your cloud infrastructure to be in India," he added.