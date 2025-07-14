UK sees 38% drop in white-collar jobs as AI advances

The McKinsey report also highlighted a significant decline in entry-level jobs, which have dropped by nearly one-third since late 2022. This trend can be attributed to the rise of AI technologies like ChatGPT . Further, roles such as programming, consulting, and graphic design have witnessed particularly sharp declines of over 50% in three years, as companies pause hiring and lean into AI for efficiency.

Sector transformation

Impact on data science and analytics fields

The impact of AI on the job market is particularly evident in fields like data science and analytics. Vacancies in these areas have dropped by nearly 50% from pre-pandemic levels, highlighting how much AI is reshaping these professions. The trend comes as employers are being extra cautious about new hires amid a slowing UK economy and rising borrowing costs. They are trying to figure out how to balance AI's benefits with real jobs.