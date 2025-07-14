Kashyap blasts T-Series for paying 'little money' for 'Wasseypur,' 'Gulaal'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has made a bold statement about India's biggest music label, T-Series . In a recent interview with The Juggernaut, he accused the company of undervaluing quality music and prioritizing star power over artistry. He revealed that he received "little payment" for some of his most iconic film soundtracks despite their enduring popularity.

Label critique 'T-Series doesn't buy good music at a good price' Kashyap said, "If Bhushan Kumar [Managing Director of T-Series] is not buying it, then it is good music. If T-Series is not buying it, it is great music." He added, "T-Series doesn't buy good music at a good price." "They paid very little money for the music of Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Gulaal, and they made a lot of money from the music of those films. They only pay for the star in it."

Payment contrast 'They don't understand good music...': Kashyap on T-Series While Kashyap acknowledged that the highest payment he received from T-Series was for Bombay Velvet, he highlighted an irony. "The highest amount of money they have paid me was for Bombay Velvet, and the film's music didn't work for them—but they still paid a lot." "They don't understand good music, and they will push only for a certain kind of music."