Her mother, Singh, revealed that Tishaa's death was due to a misdiagnosed autoimmune condition, not cancer, which led to unnecessary chemotherapy treatments.

By Tanvi Gupta 10:57 am Nov 29, 202410:57 am

What's the story Tanya Singh, the mother of late Tishaa Kumar, has posted a heart-wrenching post on Instagram revealing the real reason behind her daughter's untimely demise. Contrary to earlier reports that Tishaa succumbed to a "prolonged illness," Singh clarified it wasn't cancer but a medical misdiagnosis that led to her daughter's death. Along with this shocking revelation, she posted an emotional video capturing joyful moments with Tishaa.

In her post, Singh shared her grief and anger over the circumstances that led to Tishaa's death. She wrote, "'How, What, Why' A lot of people have been writing and asking me to tell what happened. Truth is subjective & relative to how one perceives it." "When a pure innocent soul goes through injustice due to somebody else or their bad doings, it becomes confusing and gets complicated," she added.

Further, Singh clarified that Tishaa didn't have cancer but was dealing with an autoimmune situation triggered by a vaccine she took at 15. This condition was misdiagnosed, leading to unnecessary chemotherapy treatments. "Parents, if, God forbid your child just has 'lymph node swellings'~ PLEASE make sure to get a second & third opinion before going in for a 'bone-marrow test or a biopsy." "We were already sucked into the 'medical trap' much before all this information found us," Singh wrote.

Singh praised Tishaa for her courage, saying that despite her struggles, she never gave in to fear or depression. She called Tishaa "the bravest version of brave" and "the most fearless and cool 20-year-old ever." Singh also revealed that Tishaa wanted to raise awareness about not letting medical diagnoses instill fear in patients. For the uninitiated, Tishaa—cousin to T-Series head Bhushan Kumar—passed away on July 18. She was the daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar.