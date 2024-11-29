Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" has had a successful run, collecting ₹251cr in four weeks despite a dip in the third and fourth weeks.

As it enters its fifth week, it faces competition from Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2", releasing on December 5.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' maintains pace; collects ₹251cr by Day 28

By Isha Sharma 10:54 am Nov 29, 202410:54 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's latest horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has wrapped up its fourth week at the box office with a domestic collection of ₹251cr. Although the earnings have dipped over the last few days, the film has emerged as Aaryan's highest-grossing movie to date. Under the direction of Anees Bazmee, it has crossed the ₹400cr mark in worldwide gross collections. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan.

Box office journey

'BB3' witnessed a decline in earnings after 2nd week

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had a phenomenal opening, raking in ₹158.25cr in the first week and ₹58cr in the second. However, the film's collections dipped in the third and fourth weeks, adding ₹23.35cr and an estimated ₹11.4cr respectively. Despite the dip, it has cemented its place as one of November's highest-grossing Hindi films.

Upcoming weeks

'BB3's future prospects as it enters 5th week

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 enters its fifth week, it remains to be seen how far it can extend its successful run, considering its humor, suspense, and engaging performances have been praised by audiences. However, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, releasing next week, will directly challenge BB3. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, it releases on December 5 and is expected to do well at the box office.