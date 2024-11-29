Salman's 'rugged' 'Sikandar' poster coming on 59th birthday: Report
Salman Khan will reportedly unveil the new poster of his upcoming action film, Sikandar, on his 59th birthday on December 27. Directed by AR Murugadoss and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to release on Eid 2025. This project is yet another collaboration between Khan and Nadiadwala after successful ventures like Kick and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.
'Sikandar' production in full swing for Eid 2025 release
A source told India Today Digital that the Sikandar team is now busy shooting high-octane action scenes and planning the promotional campaign. They think Khan's birthday is the perfect occasion to kickstart promotions by unveiling his "rugged and intense look" from the movie. The source added that the production team is working hard to meet high expectations for its grand Eid 2025 release.
'Sikandar' filming locations and schedule revealed
The Sikandar team recently wrapped up crucial sequences in Hyderabad and is all set to shoot an intense train sequence in January 2025. The final leg of the shoot will take place in Mumbai, keeping the project on track for its planned release. Khan will be seen in the eponymous role, with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. It will be Mandanna's first project with Khan.