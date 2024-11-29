Next step for Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce: Engagement
Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to announce their engagement during a private Thanksgiving celebration with their families. The couple, who have been together since last summer, is reportedly ready to make their commitment official. Despite previous dismissals of speculation about their future due to "no rush," they now seem prepared for this significant step in their relationship.
Swift-Kelce's Thanksgiving gathering: More than just a celebration
An insider told RadarOnline that the upcoming Thanksgiving gathering is more than just a celebration for the couple. "This is far from a Thanksgiving celebration—Taylor and Travis have sorted this to tell both sets of their loved ones they are planning to get married," the source revealed. The pop star, who is currently on her Eras Tour, will host the event in Nashville during a brief break from her busy schedule.
Swift-Kelce's plans to silence relationship rumors
The insider further shared that Swift and Kelce are eager to put an end to all the gossip about their relationship status. "They want to put all the gossip about their relationship status to bed once and for all and they want a wedding to happen in June, which will mark the two-year anniversary of when they first got together," the source added. Meanwhile, close friends of Swift believe "it's time for her to start a family with Travis."
Swift-Kelce's Thanksgiving roles
Despite their busy schedules, both Swift and Kelce have taken a day off to celebrate the holiday with their families. An insider quoted by The Mirror revealed that Swift is in charge of the kitchen preparations, while Kelce will handle the post-meal cleanup. "Taylor loves cooking and is already gearing up for tomorrow's feast," the source shared. "Travis absolutely adores her cooking and has volunteered for dish duty this year."
Swift-Kelce's relationship: A journey of mutual support
Swift and Kelce's relationship has been anything but ordinary. Throughout their relationship, both families have shown immense support for the couple. Kelce's family, including his brother Jason and mother Donna, have also attended Swift's concerts. Similarly, Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, have warmly welcomed Kelce into their family. Now, the couple is reportedly planning an intimate celebration to honor this strong bond they've built over the past year.