After 5yrs, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White are engaged—See their journey

10:06 am Oct 31, 2024

What's the story The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev is engaged to Olympic snowboarder Shaun White! The 35-year-old actor and 38-year-old athlete shared their engagement news on Instagram, revealing the romantic proposal, which took place at the Golden Swan restaurant in New York City. White surprised Dobrev with a 5-carat diamond ring under an arch of white roses. "I went into shock," Dobrev told Vogue, describing the moment. Here's a look at their relationship history.

Here's how White planned an elaborate proposal plan

White planned an elaborate surprise for Dobrev, sending a fake invite from his publicist for an intimate CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour. "He made the invite look so legitimate," Dobrev said. When she reached, she saw only White and a photographer. The couple took to Instagram to announce their engagement, with White captioning a series of photos: "She said YES." Dobrev jokingly captioned the same photos: "RIP boyfriend, hello fiance."

Dobrev and White's engagement follows two failed attempts

The successful proposal came after two failed ones—one during a dirt-biking accident that left Dobrev with a knee injury, and another in Cape Town when she fell ill. On the day of the proposal, Dobrev showed up at the restaurant's private room dressed in "head-to-toe Chanel" for what she thought was a magazine shoot. She was surprised and delighted to find only White, a photographer, and an arch of white roses waiting for her.

A look at the couple's relationship timeline

The couple, who started dating in 2019, moved in together at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and finally went Instagram official in May 2020. The pair first met at an awards show in 2012 but were formally introduced in 2019 at an event in Florida. They have consistently been each other's biggest cheerleaders throughout their relationship, with White praising Dobrev for her support during the pandemic.