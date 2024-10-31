Summarize Simplifying... In short The new series 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' has quickly gained popularity, with viewership jumping to 8.5 million within a week of its premiere.

The show, created by the minds behind 'The Big Bang Theory' and 'Young Sheldon', stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment navigating adulthood and marriage in Texas.

'Georgie & Mandy...' scores full season after just two episodes

What's the story After only two episodes, CBS has handed a full-season order to its new comedy series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The move comes after the network did the same with the drama Matlock. The Young Sheldon spinoff will now produce 22 episodes as part of its "Back 9" order. The show has been well-received, with its premiere episode drawing 10.6 million multi-platform viewers within the first week, according to Paramount+ internal data.

'Georgie & Mandy...' maintained a strong viewership

The series premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage witnessed a massive jump from 6.56 million to 8.5 million viewers after seven days of availability, according to Nielsen Live+7 data. The second week also highlighted the show's popularity, with only a slight decline of 2.4% in linear viewership from its premiere. It tied with Matlock as one of the most-watched entertainment programs on Thursday nights and among the top three for the week behind CBS's Tracker.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' explores new narrative territory

Starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, the series follows Georgie and Mandy as they deal with adulthood, parenting, and marriage in Texas. It was created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland who also serve as executive producers. The show continues the story of the narrative world set by The Big Bang Theory (2007 to 2019) prequel Young Sheldon (2017 to 2024).