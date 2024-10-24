Diddy's employees carried 'Pink Cocaine'—same drug found in Liam's body
Renowned rap artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs is at the center of controversy as allegations emerge that his employees were told to carry a drug called "pink cocaine." The substance, a combination of ecstasy, ketamine, caffeine, and a psychedelic called 2-CB or Tusi, was allegedly required for staff members to carry on them at all times. The allegation was made in a lawsuit filed by producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones earlier this year.
Lawsuit alleges Combs's staff carried drugs for him
The lawsuit claims Kristina Khorram—Combs's former chief of staff—made all employees carry pink cocaine, among other drugs. These included cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana gummies, and the date rape drug GHB. Jones alleged in his complaint that Khorram needed to have these drugs on hand whenever Combs asked for them. Jones's complaint came several months after Combs was sued by his former partner Cassie who alleged sexual abuse. Cassie's lawsuit was the first in a series of complaints.
Jones accused Combs of sexual assault, drug distribution
Jones, who has also accused Combs of sexual assault, claimed to have witnessed Khorram distribute drugs to the rapper and his "celebrity guests." The incidents reportedly took place on a yacht and at Combs's homes in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami. He also said Khorram directed her assistants to keep Combs "high" off gummies and pills during the 13 months he worked with them.
Combs and Yung Miami refuted the allegations
Combs has vehemently denied the allegations in Jones's lawsuit, dismissing them as "legally meaningless allegations and blatant falsehoods." He is currently seeking its dismissal. "Mr. Jones is nothing more than a con man, shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday," the statement said. Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka Yung Miami, who was accused of transporting pink cocaine for Combs and engaging in sex work for him, has also denied these claims.
How is the lawsuit related to Liam Payne's death?
Though he hasn't responded to allegations of drug addiction, Combs has agreed to submit to weekly drug tests while in prison awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The allegations against him have received renewed attention following the recent death of Liam Payne, who was discovered with pink cocaine in his system. Payne tragically fell from a third-story balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16, reportedly under the influence of drugs.