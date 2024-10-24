Summarize Simplifying... In short Diddy, real name Sean Combs, is facing a lawsuit alleging his former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, made employees carry drugs, including 'pink cocaine', found in the late Liam Payne's system.

Combs, who denies the claims, is also accused of sexual assault and drug distribution.

Amidst these allegations, Combs has agreed to weekly drug tests while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Diddy and Liam Payne share a scandalous link

Diddy's employees carried 'Pink Cocaine'—same drug found in Liam's body

By Tanvi Gupta 11:27 am Oct 24, 202411:27 am

What's the story Renowned rap artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs is at the center of controversy as allegations emerge that his employees were told to carry a drug called "pink cocaine." The substance, a combination of ecstasy, ketamine, caffeine, and a psychedelic called 2-CB or Tusi, was allegedly required for staff members to carry on them at all times. The allegation was made in a lawsuit filed by producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones earlier this year.

Allegations detailed

Lawsuit alleges Combs's staff carried drugs for him

The lawsuit claims Kristina Khorram—Combs's former chief of staff—made all employees carry pink cocaine, among other drugs. These included cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana gummies, and the date rape drug GHB. Jones alleged in his complaint that Khorram needed to have these drugs on hand whenever Combs asked for them. Jones's complaint came several months after Combs was sued by his former partner Cassie who alleged sexual abuse. Cassie's lawsuit was the first in a series of complaints.

Further allegations

Jones accused Combs of sexual assault, drug distribution

Jones, who has also accused Combs of sexual assault, claimed to have witnessed Khorram distribute drugs to the rapper and his "celebrity guests." The incidents reportedly took place on a yacht and at Combs's homes in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami. He also said Khorram directed her assistants to keep Combs "high" off gummies and pills during the 13 months he worked with them.

Denials issued

Combs and Yung Miami refuted the allegations

Combs has vehemently denied the allegations in Jones's lawsuit, dismissing them as "legally meaningless allegations and blatant falsehoods." He is currently seeking its dismissal. "Mr. Jones is nothing more than a con man, shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday," the statement said. Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka Yung Miami, who was accused of transporting pink cocaine for Combs and engaging in sex work for him, has also denied these claims.

Legal proceedings

How is the lawsuit related to Liam Payne's death?

Though he hasn't responded to allegations of drug addiction, Combs has agreed to submit to weekly drug tests while in prison awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The allegations against him have received renewed attention following the recent death of Liam Payne, who was discovered with pink cocaine in his system. Payne tragically fell from a third-story balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16, reportedly under the influence of drugs.