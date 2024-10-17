Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood star Salman Khan has been living under the shadow of threats from notorious gangs, escalating in 2023 with an email threat and a security breach at his farmhouse.

Haryana Man arrested for alleged plot to murder Salman Khan

By Tanvi Gupta 11:04 am Oct 17, 202411:04 am

What's the story The Mumbai Police have arrested a suspect in an alleged assassination plot against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The accused, Sukha, was arrested from Panipat, Haryana﻿, IANS reported. The arrest comes after a series of threats against Khan were unearthed in June when authorities found plans to target the actor on his way to his Panvel farmhouse. The plot was reportedly linked to an earlier shooting incident outside Khan's Bandra residence in April.

Gang involvement

Khan attributed threats to the notorious Bishnoi gang

Previously, Khan had shared his fears with the police, indicating that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the attack. His claims are included in a charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police, describing a pattern of intimidation that has haunted the actor over the years. The disturbing nature of these incidents started to rise in 2022 when a threatening letter was found on a bench opposite Khan's building.

Escalating threats

Email threat and security breach heightened concerns

The situation escalated further in March 2023, when Khan received an email threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, which has a history of violent crime and extortion in the film industry. In January, two unidentified individuals attempted to breach Khan's Panvel farmhouse, allegedly using false identities. This incident raised alarms about the seriousness of the threats against him, prompting the actor to take additional precautions for his safety.

Surveillance operation

Gangs deployed operatives to surveil Khan's movements

As investigations progressed, police learned that the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had stationed 60-70 operatives to keep a watch on Khan's movements. The operation was part of a joint effort to gather intelligence on his activities, including tracking his travels to different shooting locations, his Bandra home, and his Panvel property. The detailed nature of this surveillance showed how far these gangs were willing to go in their pursuit of Khan.

Arrest details

Sukha will appear before a court on Thursday

The Mumbai Police, with help from the local police, arrested Sukkha from Panipat's Sector 29. A resident of Rail Kalan village, Sukha is a suspect in the Khan house firing case. He is set to be brought to Navi Mumbai and will appear before a court on Thursday, according to police reports. Notably, after credible information about the assassination plot, a case was registered against a few at Panvel Town Police Station on April 24.