'Cancer-free' Jenna Fischer reveals she hid her diagnosis with wigs
Jenna Fischer, best known for her role as Pam Beesly in the hit sitcom The Office, recently revealed she was diagnosed with and treated for an aggressive form of breast cancer. In an Instagram post on Wednesday (local time), she revealed she was diagnosed with triple-positive breast cancer in December 2023. She wrote, "Triple-positive breast cancer is an aggressive form of breast cancer but it is also highly responsive to treatment."
Fischer's diagnosis journey and life after treatment
Detailing her diagnosis journey in her post, Fischer said a routine mammogram in October 2023 led to an ultrasound which revealed something in her left breast. A biopsy confirmed Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer in December. After successful treatment, she announced in the caption along with a smiling picture of her, "I'm happy to say that I was recently re-screened, and the treatments worked." "I am cancer-free."
Fischer's treatment journey and the importance of early detection
Fischer had a lumpectomy (a surgery) in January to remove the tumor, which was caught early before it could spread to her lymph nodes or other parts of her body. However, due to the aggressive nature of triple-positive breast cancer, she still needed chemotherapy and radiation. She started 12 rounds of weekly chemotherapy in February and three weeks of radiation in June.
Fischer's ongoing treatment and message for early detection
Fischer continues to receive infusions of Herceptin as part of her ongoing treatment. She emphasized the importance of early detection, stating that her tumor was so small it could not be felt on a physical exam. "If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse," she warned, urging others to get their annual mammograms. She also revealed that she managed to keep her cancer diagnosis private—thanks to "some great wigs and hats with hair."
Fischer expressed gratitude toward her support system
Fischer thanked everyone who stood by her during her cancer treatment, including her The Office co-star Angela Kinsey. She said Kinsey was the only person in her workspace who knew about her diagnosis for a long time. "When I lost my hair, she wore hats to our work meetings so I wouldn't be the only one," Fischer shared, adding Kinsey also advocated for her during their podcast recordings. Fischer was last seen in this year's musical adaptation of Mean Girls.