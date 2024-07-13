In short Simplifying... In short Kate Middleton, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, may attend the Wimbledon men's final amid her cancer recovery, but it's uncertain if she'll present the trophies.

Middleton, a tennis enthusiast, has been largely out of the public eye since her diagnosis in March, with her first public appearance at King Charles's birthday parade in June.

Kate Middleton to attend Wimbledon final

Kate Middleton to attend Wimbledon men's final amid cancer recovery

By Tanvi Gupta 05:43 pm Jul 13, 2024

What's the story Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is confirmed by Kensington Palace to attend the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday (July 14). This marks her second rare public appearance since her abdominal surgery in January and subsequent cancer diagnosis. However, she will not be present for the women's champion crowning on Saturday (July 13) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Trophy presentation

Uncertainty surrounds Middleton's role at Wimbledon

Traditionally, Middleton has presented the award to the winner in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club—a duty passed on to her by Queen Elizabeth in 2016. However, due to her ongoing cancer treatment, it is unclear whether she will present the trophies this year. "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies, but her health and recovery is the priority," said All England Club chair Debbie Jevans.

Health update

Middleton's public appearances remain limited amid recovery

Since revealing her cancer diagnosis in late March through a video, and undergoing chemotherapy, Middleton has largely stayed out of the public eye. Her first public outing was at King Charles's birthday parade on June 15. However, palace aides emphasized that this appearance did not mean a return to public life and no date is set for when she will fully return to work.

Wimbledon history

Middleton's tennis affiliation and royal family updates

Middleton—an avid tennis player herself—last presented the trophies in 2023. Her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, watched from the Royal Box as she handed over the prize to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after his victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic. This year, either Djokovic or Alcaraz will receive the Grand Slam following their match on Sunday. Meanwhile, Prince William will be in Berlin to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 finals as President of the Football Association (FA).