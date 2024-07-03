Iga Swiatek claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win (Image source: X/@WTA)

Wimbledon 2024: Iga Swiatek humbles Sofia Kenin, reaches second round

By Parth Dhall 12:02 am Jul 03, 202412:02 am

What's the story Top seed Iga Swiatek stormed past Sofia Kenin to reach the second round at 2024 Wimbledon. The world number one claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win in the first-round women's singles clash in over an hour. Swiatek, the 2024 French Open champion, has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the fourth successive year. Here are the key stats.

Stats

A look at match stats

Swiatek won a total of 65 points and 17 winners throughout the match. She served six aces compared to Kenin's one. The former had a win percentage of 84 and 58 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 24 of her 56 receiving points. Kenin (18) had more unforced errors than Swiatek (12). The former recorded three double-faults.